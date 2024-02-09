Seth Rollins Reveals His WWE Contract Is Set To Expire This Year

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com after Thursday night’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on a number of topics including how his contract with the company will expire this year, but he believes a new deal will get done.

Rollins also talked about his recovery from a knee injury and how he believes it is not a completely torn ACL, but that he is working as hard as he can to get healthy and be ready as soon as possible as the road to WrestleMania XL continues over the next couple of months.

