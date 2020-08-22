Seth Rollins Talks About Becky Lynch, Austin Theory’s Absence and WWE Fans

Seth Rollins recently did a Q&A with SportingNews.com and here are the highlights.

SN: Where’s Austin Theory?

SR: He had some personal issues that came up so he took some time off to sort through them for the past month or two. It’s hard right now but we hope everything’s good for him so we hope to have him back sooner than later.

SN: Fans get so hot and cold on you at any given moment. They want you to be a babyface and then they’ll boo in hopes you become a heel. Do you think you may be one of the more misunderstood talents in recent memory?

SR: It’s funny how that works. I don’t know what the fans want. You give them what they want and they reject it. Then you give them what they want again and after two weeks and they want what they rejected. It’s such a weird roller coaster. Wrestling fandom is one of the wildest things in the world. We have to do things week to week because we really don’t have things planned and done for weeks like a TV show. Everything changes week to week. I can’t imagine being somebody who has to write a wrestling show; you have to lose your hair. I can just do my job the best I can.

SN: How is Becky Lynch doing amidst all this madness?

SR: Crazy and scary and certainly not normal for your first kid. It kind of worked out for her because she was able to take the time off. It would have been harder for her to get the time off if things were normal. She’s found some things to do career-wise that keep her busy. The baby is coming in December. We’re doing great. It’s a new experience for me to watch her make this human.

SN: The wrestling business is at a place now where it’s incredibly competitive but there are jobs for everyone. What’s your take on the industry? Can you say this is the greatest wealth of talent we’ve ever seen across all promotions?

SR: I’m looking at all these places with all of this talent in WWE, NXT, AEW, New Japan, Impact, the indie scene and everywhere. There’s so much incredible wrestling. You guys are spoiled. It’s not just all there; you can get it all the time. It’s accessible! We’re just living in the golden age of pro wrestling.

SN: Do you have a message for fans?

SR: Watch whatever you want but watch it to enjoy it. It’s just a silly wrestling show at the end of the day. It’s not all that important. There’s so much going on in the world that needs your attention. You can nitpick and dislike so many other things in the world. Watch what you like and enjoy it. It doesn’t have to be as serious as we make it out to be sometimes.