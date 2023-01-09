Seth Rollins’ WWE Status Update Amid Speculation That He is Legitimately Injured

Seth Rollins was selling his knee at the end of his match against Austin Theory on the January 2nd, 2023 episode of WWE RAW. Rollins’ tweet “Redesign, Rebuild, Reclaim” sparked internet speculation about a possible legitimate injury.

Rollins was photographed at Abundant Health Phys Med in his hometown of Davenport, Iowa, for IV drip therapy. The account stated unequivocally that Rollins was “not sick or in poor health.”

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com addressed the speculation on Monday afternoon, “Seth Rollins was never scheduled for this past weekend’s live events, so for those who have asked whether he was injured on RAW, that is not the case. The knee spots were all part of the storyline of the match with Austin Theory.”