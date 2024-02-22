Several Matches Announced For Saturday’s TNA Bayou Blast TV Tapings In New Orleans

TNA Wrestling recently announced a number of matches for their Bayou Blast television tapings set to take place this coming Saturday, February 24 from the Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
It was announced that Mustafa Ali will take on Kevin Knight in a singles match, Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve will defend his championship against Rhino in a No Disqualification Match, Jake Something will face Laredo Kid in singles action and Tasha Steelz will battle Xia Brookside in a one-on-one match.
