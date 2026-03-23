Sgt. Slaughter Talks About Being Sole Wrestler At Iron Sheik’s Funeral

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter discussed various topics with Going Ringside, including being the sole wrestler to attend Iron Sheik’s funeral.

Slaughter said, “Oh yeah, he was one of those guys that no matter how many times you knocked him down, he’s back up looking you right in the eye. 2023, he passed, and I was the only wrestler at his funeral. Which, I thought was pretty horrendous that I was the only wrestler to go to his funeral. He lived in Atlanta, where all the wrestlers lived, so I thought that was kind of a slap in the face. [He did] so much. So much not only for wrestlers, but for the professional wrestling business.”

Sheik was one of Slaughter’s biggest rivals, and they famously feuded in WWE in 1984. However, they eventually teamed up when Slaughter turned heel during his Iraqi sympathizer storyline in 1991. Both Sheik and Slaughter are WWE Hall of Famers, with Sheik being inducted in 2005 and Slaughter in 2004.

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)