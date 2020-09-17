Shane McMahon Addresses RAW Underground and If He’ll Wrestle Again

Shane McMahon appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast and here are the highlights.

RAW Underground: “We are trying different things. It’s a work in progress with the different format and changing things up of what’s been going on, especially in the third hour. It’s a way to showcase new talent and get people more exposure. It’s a faster pace and a little more intense. People seem to like it.”

If he’ll wrestle again: “Never say never. I’ll say that. It’s not about me right now. It’s about developing new talent or talent that is here and giving them a platform. If I can help out and have a good showcase with an up-and-coming talent, I’d love to be able to do that, or an existing one (talent) or what-have-you. It just needs to be, again, follow a good story and an emotional story then how would you pull it off physically. I still got a few left in me.”