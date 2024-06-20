Shane McMahon Allegedly Approached AEW Wrestlers About Potentially Working With The Company

AEW is rumored to have expressed interest in collaborating with Shane McMahon.

The son of Vince McMahon was last seen on WWE programming at WrestleMania 39, where he suffered a torn quad in a match on the show that featured The Miz working an impromptu match against McMahon thanks to co-host Snoop Dogg setting up the contest. Since Mania, there has been no discussion of using him on WWE television, especially since Vince is no longer with the company.

Jim Ross first mentioned the possibility of Shane coming to AEW during a Q&A segment on his Grilling JR podcast, stating that McMahon in the promotion would be so insane that it might just work.

Ross’ co-host Conrad Thompson stated on the latest Grilling JR that he heard from a friend who told him that it is not as far-fetched as people think, as Shane has reached out for hypothetical interest.

Conrad stated, “Last week, we got a lot of chatter online about some of the things we talked about. One conversation in particular really stuck out, and people were talking about it. It was about the idea of Shane McMahon possibly working with WWE. If you recall, you said, ‘It’s so crazy to think it might work depending on how it was positioned or introduced. Shane called me the other day. He’s called two or three times, which I appreciate. He’s always been sensitive in that respect. That’s only a question that Shane can answer. Shane and Tony being together, how would that work creatively? Heck, who knows, it might be great.’ I saw a few fans, one in particular, who thought this was the most ridiculous thing he had ever heard. One guy in particular said, ‘JR is f**king senile now.’ I took issue with that. I engaged a little with that. There was a friend of ours, I shouldn’t say their name, but he went out of his way to text me and say, ‘Hey, that’s not as crazy as you think. I know for sure that Shane McMahon has reached out to wrestlers on the AEW roster to at least hypothetically discuss the idea.’ Are we saying that’s going to happen? No, but we are saying it’s not that crazy of an idea. It could happen.”