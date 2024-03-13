Shelton Benjamin Addresses Possibly Heading To AEW Amidst Internet Rumors

In September 2023, numerous AEW talent were reportedly hoping that former WWE star Shelton Benjamin would work for the company in some capacity. In a March 2024 update on Benjamin possibly joining AEW, it was reported that the two parties “had conversations and discussed the possibility of him appearing for the company.”

While speaking with Jamal Niaz at For The Love of Wrestling, Benjamin was asked about AEW and possible opponents.

“Okada, while I worked alongside him in New Japan, we never actually had a match. So I would love to work with Okada. Obviously, I would love to work with Will Ospreay because I think that guy’s phenomenal. I’ve been watching him for years. People call me athletic, but he does stuff that I couldn’t even, it would put me in traction if I even tried some of the moves he does, but I would love to work with him. I think it could be a lot of fun. So those names are at the top of my list.

But obviously, I mean, I enjoy what I do, I love what I do, and I can pretty much mesh with anybody, so it’s just a matter of what they think. But as far as AEW goes, that door’s open. My door is open. I haven’t eliminated any possibilities as of yet… Again, the ball’s really in their court. But like I said, it’s pro wrestling, so you never know what’s gonna happen.”

(quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)