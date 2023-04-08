Shinsuke Nakamura Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

“The King of Strong Style” is on his way back.

On this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show, it was announced that next week’s show will feature a highly-anticipated return.

Shinsuke Nakamura will make his return to WWE television on next week’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand television show.

