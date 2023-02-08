Should Sami Zayn Win The WWE Title?

The most over scenarios in pro wrestling are often those that happen spontaneously and organically, with the main reason for the success being that ultimately, the fans, the paying customers, decide who they want to pay to see in the spotlight. Too often, especially in the past two decades since the collapse of WCW, which gave WWE no major competition, the personal or corporate agendas of management determined the direction of the product. When Hulk Hogan foolishly thought his next big payday was in movies or television instead of in the ring, he left the WWF in 1993, which also allowed him to attempt to avoid the negative press of the steroid scandal of the era. For the first time since his national expansion ten years earlier, Vince McMahon didn’t have a red, white, and blue baby face to wave the American flag at his events. Lex Luger, who made the move from WCW the prior year to the WBF before he debuted in the WWF in early-1993, was suddenly pushed as the new American hero, despite the fact that he was originally introduced to the audience as a heel just a few months earlier. The fans didn’t buy it because the entire Lex Express presentation seemed so manufactured that the character didn’t connect with the audience. As we know, Lex was extremely popular a few years later as the Total Package in WCW in 1997 because it was a more authentic character.

Fast forward a few decades, baby face Roman Reigns wasn’t going to get over because the audience saw that it was a blatant attempt for the office to try to shoehorn him into the position of the next John Cena, rather than allow him to develop into the top notch star of Roman Reigns. As we know, when Roman was allowed to develop his character outside of the concept of being the next John Cena, he became the top star of the company that management wanted him to be, and he has done the best work of his career in the process, especially over the past two years.

It doesn’t matter what era it is, the building blocks of success in the sports entertainment business are based on the ability of a character to identify with the audience so that the fans can rally behind them.

That’s why the current scenario that puts Sami Zayn, who was arguably the best performer in the industry in 2022, into the title picture is very intriguing and creates some questions for what direction management should go ahead of Wrestlemania.

It goes without saying that Cody Rhodes as the WWE champion is a solid plan, especially because he returned to such a tremendous reaction last year, and it appeared that the gruesome pec injury that put him on the sidelines was the only reason that he didn’t win the championship already. Cody returning to the company after his run with All Elite Wrestling allowed him to rejuvenate his career to win the title in honor of his dad is a story that writes itself. In many ways, the injury, as unfortunate as it was, adds even more depth to the story because at a time when everything is exposed and the heat goes on the office for decisions rather than the heels on the show, Cody earned his way to the main event of Wrestlemania. He was overlooked and underutilized in the WWE during his original tenure. He was booked as a secondary comedy gimmick and probably could’ve continued to collect a paycheck for the rest of his career in that spot because of the level of respect that Dusty has in the business. However, Cody was willing to risk that and bet on himself, not only opting for the the opportunity to spark his career on the independent scene, but gamble on the possibility of getting a new organization off the ground as one of the faces of the promotion. The comeback from injury to finally win the title is classic pro wrestling and the drama that will unfold when the bell rings at Wrestlemania will be memorable.

But what about Sami Zayn?

Cody was brought back in a big way, as he should’ve been, with a stellar match against Seth Rollins at WM 38. The following Raw, Cody made his declaration about winning the title for Dusty with a very good promo. Make no mistake about it, he doesn’t cut that promo unless there were plans for the office to book him to win the championship. As I said, the only reason it probably didn’t happen yet is because of the previously mentioned pec injury.

The plan was Cody Rhodes wins the championship, but while he was on the sidelines with the injury, Sami Zayn organically got over with the audience during the Bloodline angle.

This puts management in a tough spot because Cody Rhodes winning the championship is definitely a good and understandable option, but at the same time, how do they book someone as over as Sami to lose in his hometown at The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view? More than anything, the office must be careful that their decision to book Sami to lose to Roman doesn’t put heat on Cody as the one that “took the spot” away from Zayn.



In some respects, it’s a good problem to have since the office had a long-term plan for the next top baby face, which was needed because as great as Roman Reigns has been over the past two years, there realistically aren’t many challengers left for him, and Sami Zayn got over as one of the most popular on the roster at a time when the brand is promoted ahead of any specific individual competitor. On one hand, it’d be great for Sami to win the championship since the atmosphere will be will be electric in Montreal. On the other hand, what does that leave on the table for Wrestlemania? The cache of Roman’s extended title reign can only be used to elevate a challenger once, and if he drops the belt to Zayn in Montreal, there isn’t nearly as much on the line at Wrestlemania. The grand stage wouldn’t have Roman’s nearly thee-year title run on the line if he doesn’t defend the championship. Furthermore, Sami vs. Cody would be a solid main event, but I’m not sure a one-month title run does anything for Zayn other than to cast him as a transitional champion. Management simply can’t have Rhodes lose in his quest for the title when the angle is based on winning it for his dad. If Cody would be booked to do the job, his entire return to the company would be flat. What would Roman be booked for at WM if he’s not the champion?



Of course, it’s possible that the office finds a way to include Sami in the title picture at WM, considering that they have two nights for the event, as unnecessary as it is to have a pair of shows for it. Still, I wouldn’t risk putting Rhodes in any scenario where it might look like he took the win away from Zayn. All things considered, I think there are too many pieces in place to shuffle up the deck at this point, especially because it wasn’t revealed until recently that Cody would be cleared for The Rumble. I’d still say that Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns will be the WM main event, but after several years of predictable booking before the best event of the year, it’s great that there’s a reason to tune into the show to see what happens because the entire point of the angle is to draw viewers for the shows.

