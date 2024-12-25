Sonjay Dutt Reflects On Managing Satnam Singh In AEW

AEW star Sonjay Dutt spoke with Mike Jones about several topics, including becoming Satnam Singh’s manager in the company.

Dutt said, “Tony Khan kind of presented this opportunity to [me], he said, ‘Hey, would you like to manage your best friend and this Indian giant at 7 foot 4 inches?’ I was very taken aback because, you know, part of our initial discussions was, ‘Hey man, I’m not a performer anymore. My value is behind the camera.’ He saw it a different way and I want to thank him for that, having that foresight and kind of just seeing things from a 360-degree angle that Tony had, putting the three of us together initially. I thought it was the greatest thing for not just Jay, but obviously Satnam who, we’ve kind of taken under our wing. Yeah, man, the last two years have been quite a whirlwind, from going from an in-ring performer to this stooge manager role that I have now.”

On other talents working with Singh:

“We’re very fortunate to have a guy like Paul Wight in our locker room, who has really taken a liking to Satnam. Satnam is getting this, you know, this crazy amalgamation of all these all these veteran voices and perspectives. So, you know, he’s really kind of soaking it in. Jeff [Jarrett] is really taking him under the wing, in the respect of taking him on the road and showing him what the real pro wrestling world, which is the independents, and that grind and that hustle that he never experienced that we did.”

