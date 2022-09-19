Special Guest Announcer Set for AEW Grand Slam Shows

DJ Whoo Kid, a veteran disc jockey and radio host, will serve as the special guest announcer for the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, which will take place on Wednesday.

A press release that was issued today suggests that Whoo Kid will be working the Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam shows, but this has not been confirmed by AEW as of right now. There is no word yet on what exactly Whoo Kid will be doing, or if he will do ring announcing or commentary.

“I’m excited to be a part of this event. It promises to have a lot of surprises in store. As a radio personality and co-host, I’m looking forward to branching out and announcing a wrestling match. I hope this is just the beginning of my being part of the AEW family,” Whoo Kid said in a press release.

On social media, Whoo Kid and Swerve Strickland, one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, hinted that the DJ will do ring announcing for The Acclaimed’s title shot against Swerve In Our Glory.

Here is the updated line-ups for this week’s Grand Slam episodes, which will air from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NYC:

GRAND SLAM DYNAMITE: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Chris Jericho

* AEW World Trios Champion PAC defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy

* AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Fatal 4 Way

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defend against The Acclaimed

* Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the vacant AEW World Title

GRAND SLAM RAMPAGE: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

* Golden Ticket Battle Royale for a future AEW World Title match

* FTW Champion Hook and Action Bronson vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No DQ match

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Diamante

* Sammy Guevara vs. Brody King

* Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks