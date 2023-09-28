Speculation On Mysterious Man In Devil Mask On AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole Update

The episode of AEW Dynamite that aired this week ended on a major cliffhanger.

If you missed it, after Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland signed their contract, the cameras cut to the backstage area and showed a group of people attacking Jay White. Earlier in the show, White and MJF squared off, seemingly setting up a future World Title match.

The final shot was of someone dressed in all black and wearing the “Devil” mask that MJF wore when he returned to All Out last September. As many have pointed out on social media, the mysterious person’s body type does not match MJF, but there is widespread speculation that the person is a former WWE Champion.

We don’t know for sure, but many people on X/Twitter believe the masked man is Adam Copeland, aka former WWE star Edge. If that is the case, the timing would make sense because his WWE contract is set to expire at the end of this month, and he would be free to sign with AEW by now, according to multiple reports, and people in WWE expect him to be AEW-bound.

Again, there is no confirmation that this is Edge, and whatever the payoff is, it is clear that the expectation is for a large rating or pay-per-view buyrate whenever this person is revealed.

Another theory floating around online is that the attacker is Adam Cole and the ankle injury is a hoax.

Britt Baker shared the photos of Cole’s ankle on social media and issued a statement regarding Cole’s injury:

“This guy broke his ankle in 3 places on a freak accident. He still hobbled around on live tv because as we like to say ‘the show must go on’. @AdamColePro gives his entire heart and soul to pro wrestling. He’s one tough cookie and this is just a small bump in the road. He’ll be back better than ever BAYBAY 👊🏻 #AEWDynamite”

“Lots of podiatrists and orthopedic surgeons out here on twitter giving out their expert medical consults for free. It’s inspiring really. 🙌🏻”