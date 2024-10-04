Spoiler: New Matches Revealed For AEW WrestleDream

This Saturday’s AEW Collision episode was taped on Thursday night at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, and will air on TNT. At the tapings, new matches for WrestleDream were scheduled.

AEW had previously announced several matches for the event, including AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson defending against Jon Moxley, TNT Champion Jack Perry defending against Katsuyori Shibata, and ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe defending against Chris Jericho.

Other matches include AEW International Champion Will Ospreay defending against Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita in a three-way, and ROH TV Champion Atlantis Jr. facing Brian Cage on the zero-hour show.

The first fight features Darby Allin, who defeated Johnny TV. Darby grabbed the microphone after the match and issued an open challenge to anyone for WrestleDream. Nobody responded until Brody King attacked him.

Finally, in the main event, Private Party defeated Top Flight and House of Black to earn a shot against The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championship at WrestleDream next Saturday.