Spoiler: Return Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (8/14/2024)

A familiar face to STARDOM fans is backstage at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

PWInsider.com is reporting that STARDOM veteran Mina Shirakawa is at the AEW Dynamite taping scheduled for tonight in Norfolk.

There is no word yet regarding what her role will be, however it is safe to assume she will be tied into the ongoing rivalry between “Timeless” Toni Storm and “The Glamour” Mariah May heading into their AEW Women’s World Championship showdown at AEW ALL IN 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Shirakawa was involved in the Storm-May drama in AEW in the past.

As noted, “The Glamour” Mariah May is scheduled to “world premiere a film” tonight, in similar fashion to the old black-and-white “Timeless Toni Storm” “world premiere films” in the past.

