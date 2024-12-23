Spoilers: AEW Continental Classic Semifinal Matchups Revealed

This year’s AEW Continental Classic tournament, which kicked off last month, has featured matches across Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision. The competition started with twelve wrestlers divided into two groups, the Blue League and the Gold League. The winners of each league will square off in the finals at Worlds End.

During Sunday’s AEW tapings for Dynamite and Rampage, it was revealed that the semifinals will feature Kyle Fletcher facing Will Ospreay and Continental Classic Champion Kazuchika Okada taking on Ricochet. The victors of these matchups will advance to the finals.

The AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view event is scheduled for December 28, 2024, at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. Here is the updated card:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Fatal 4-Way Match:

Jon Moxley (champion) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Jay White vs. Hangman Page

Dynamite Diamond Ring Match:

MJF (holder) vs. Adam Cole

Continental Classic League Semifinals:

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Ricochet

Continental Classic League Semifinals:

Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

Championship Final of the Continental Classic for the AEW Continental Championship: TBA vs. TBA

AEW Women’s World Championship Match:

Mariah May (champion) vs. Thunder Rosa

AEW International Championship Match:

Konosuke Takeshita (champion) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Mercedes Mone (champion) vs. Kris Statlander

