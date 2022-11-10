Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results for 11/15/22

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the November 15 edition of AEW “Dark” was taped Wednesday night from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA. Full spoilers are listed below:

* Paul Wight and Matt Menard were on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing

* The Gates of Agony defeated Big Cuzzo and Teddy Goodz

* Tay Melo defeated Paris Van Dale

* Matt Hardy and Private Party defeated Channing Thomas, Kyle Bradley and Smiley Fairchild

* Athena defeated Kayla Sparks

* The Butcher and The Blade defeated Waves & Curls

* ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia defeated Leon Ruffin. Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer

* 10 defeated Jora Johal

* AR Fox defeated Serpentico

* Riho and Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura and Mei Sugura

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.