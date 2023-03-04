Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results For 3/7/2023

On Friday night, before AEW Rampage aired, AEW taped the March 7 edition of Dark at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA. Here are full spoilers:

* Skye Blue defeated Mylo

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Bad Dude Tito

* Lance Archer defeated C4 (Guillermo Rosas, Cody Chhun) in a Handicap Match

* AR Fox defeated Ryan Nemeth

* Big Bill defeated Julius Coleman

* Willow Nightingale defeated Zoe Dubois

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Jack Cartwheel

Dark airs every Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.