Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results For 3/7/2023

On Friday night, before AEW Rampage aired, AEW taped the March 7 edition of Dark at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA. Here are full spoilers:
* Skye Blue defeated Mylo
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Bad Dude Tito
* Lance Archer defeated C4 (Guillermo Rosas, Cody Chhun) in a Handicap Match
* AR Fox defeated Ryan Nemeth
* Big Bill defeated Julius Coleman
* Willow Nightingale defeated Zoe Dubois
* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Jack Cartwheel
Dark airs every Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.