Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 12/16/22

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 16 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. Full spoilers are below:

* Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on commentary

* Jon Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara by submission. Moxley got one of the biggest pops of the night so far. Moxley bled early on from his ear. They both were intense and aggressive with the in-ring action, this was a helluva match. Moxley choked Guevara out for the win. After the match, Moxley taunted Guevara and called out Adam Page. Hangman came out and started brawling with Moxley. Security tried to restore order but they failed, and Page hit one security guard with a Buckshot Lariat. The brawl continued until Page was pulled away by a group of security guards. This segment had the crowd really going

* IWGP & AAA Tag Team Champions FTR came to the ring, still suffering from the Double Dog Collar match at ROH Final Battle. They said it’s been hard because they feel like they let the fans down. Cash Wheeler wasn’t sure he wanted to do this anymore previously when he tore his arm open because he didn’t love it like he used to, but he said Dax Harwood talked him out of quitting and he’s thankful for that because of the success they’ve had since. They called out The Gunn Club and they had words. FTR promised to take The Gunn Club out on AEW Dynamite

* Britt Baker defeated Skye Blue by submission. Baker refused to let go of the hold after the bell and Hikaru Shida ran down to make the save. She fought off Baker and Rebel with a kendo stick. The segment ended with a face-off between Shida and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter

* Wardlow defeated Exodus Prime. After the match, Wardlow called out AEW TNT & ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe because he’s tired of waiting to get his hands on Joe. Joe came out but said he will fight Wardlow on his own terms during the New Year’s Smash Dynamite on December 28 in Broomfield, CO

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor defeated Trent Seven, Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade. The finish saw Rhodes get the pin on Seven. The Butcher and The Blade turned on Seven, attacking and throwing him back into the ring for the babyfaces to finish off. However, they embraced Seven instead