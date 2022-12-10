Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results For 12/15/2022 and 12/22/2022

Impact Wrestling returned to Pembroke Pines, Florida to tape their next set of television episodes for their AXS show. The full results of those tapings are available below:

* Taylor Wilde defeated KiLynn King

* Mahabali Shera defeated Jack Price

* Eddie Edwards defeated Delirious. After the match, they shook hands, but Edwards turned and laid him out until Jonathan Gresham made the save

* Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray attacked John Skyler until Tommy Dreamer intervened. Bully and Dreamer then cut promos on each other

* Matt Cardona and Brian Myers defeated Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus

* Sami Callihan defeated Alan Angels. Callihan was triple teamed by Angels, Deaner, and Big Kon after the match. Following Eric Young’s departure, Violent By Design is now known as The Design, with Deaner as its leader

* Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry and Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger. Moose attacked Hendry and chased him away at one point, leaving Gujjar to finish the match on his own. Hendry returned for the victory celebration

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions defeated Heath and Rhino to win the Impact World Tag Team Titles

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw

* The Design destroyed Sami Callihan again. The triple team arrived after Callihan expressed his desire to join the group and they turned him down

* Mike Bailey defeated Yuya Uemura. A pre-recorded Kenny King promo aired, warning Bailey about an upcoming match

* Jason Hotch and John Skyler vs. Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger never happened due to Bully Ray attacking Dice and Swinger and then running them off. Tommy Dreamer saved Hotch and Skyler, but there was a double turn as Bully, Hotch, and Swinger attacked Dreamer with weapons. After the match, security assisted Dreamer in leaving.

* Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann ended in a double count out

* Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Mickie James defeated Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans. James laid Grace out after the match

* Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defeated Moose