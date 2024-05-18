Xia Brookside Says She’s Signed A Multi-Year Deal With TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling star Xia Brookside recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including how she has signed a multi-year deal with the company immediately following Hard to Kill in January.

Brookside said, “It is a multi-year. Honestly, I’m just very grateful for the opportunity. I signed right after Hard to Kill in January. So it was Hard to Kill Ultimate X Match that was terrifying because, I didn’t think we speak about it last time, but I’m scared of heights.” “I’m scared of heights and it’s getting worse. I don’t know why. I don’t know why, it’s become a thing recently. But I’ve hidden it for my whole career. Nine years, I’ve hid the fact that I couldn’t stand on the top rope. Ultimate X, I didn’t have a choice. I had to get up there. Even when I was stood on the top rope, I couldn’t reach the rope. So I had to climb the silver thing and you’re looking out in the ring. So it’s a bigger drop when you’re looking outside of it and I had to climb up there. I was shaking. I was sweating. I felt so sick. Like I walked into the venue the day before and I was literally freaking out. So I don’t know how I made it through that match, but I did and I came out with a contract. So it was worth it.”

