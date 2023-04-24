Spoilers On Planned Matches And Segments For WWE RAW, More

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Promo with Cody Rhodes

* The LWO vs. The Bloodline

* Trish Stratus video

* Backstage segment with Trish Stratus, Piper Niven and Candice LeRae

* Segment with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL

* Promo with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Chad Gable vs. Mustafa Ali

* Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor

* Seth Rollins promo

* Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

