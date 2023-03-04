Spoilers On Planned Matches And Segments For WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes meet in the ring

* Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar. This will be set up by a backstage segment that has Dominik tearing up the mask that Rey Mysterio previously gave to Escobar

* Promo with Drew McIntyre. Sheamus, Karrion Kross, LA Knight and The New Day are to be involved

* Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler. Ronda Rousey and Natalya are scheduled for the show

* Bobby Lashley promo

* Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa