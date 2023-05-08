Spoilers: Update On Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW (5/8/2023)

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is apparently aiming to make a big deal out of tonight’s post-Draft edition of RAW.

According to WRKDWrestling, preliminary preparations for tonight’s RAW include a family reunion. This was not said, but it is possible that this is the reported reunion of The Way with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, and the injured Indi Hartwell.

On tonight’s show, Triple H plans to start highlighting WWE NXT call-ups to RAW. Hartwell, JD McDonagh, Indus Sher (Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, Sanga), Odyssey Jones, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Zoey Stark were among the NXT Superstars brought up to RAW in the WWE Draft.

It was also mentioned that a “big time” Superstar will be returning tonight, which could be Becky Lynch, as PWMania.com previously reported.

