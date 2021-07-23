Spoilers: What WWE Currently Has Planned For NXT Takeover 36 PPV

The WWE NXT Takeover 36 PPV event will air on Sunday, August 22nd 2021. This will be the first time that an NXT PPV takes place the night after a main roster PPV.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the event is currently scheduled to take place in Orlando, FL but there is talk that the event could be moved. Meltzer stated the following:

“Why they are putting it in Orlando in front of 300 fans when they could go to Las Vegas that same day and probably do 5,000 to 10,000 fans or more with all the traveling fans there is beyond my comprehension.”

Here is how the card is shaping up…

* Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK title was the first match officially announced for the PPV.

* During the NXT television tapings earlier this week, Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe for the NXT title was set up for the PPV.

* Dakota Kai turned against Raquel Gonzalez at the tapings to set up an NXT women’s title match.

* The Breakout tournament final and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Santos Escobar for the North American title also appear to be likely matches for the PPV.