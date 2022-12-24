Line-Up For Stardom Dream Queendom 12/29/2022

Ethan Black
Below is the updated line up for Stardom’s Dream Queendom show that will air on their Stardom World streaming service on December 29th.

Stardom Rambo Match 
Participants TBD

Tag Team Match
Cosmic Angels vs. Donna Del Mondo

6 Woman Tag Team Match
Stars (Mayu Iwatani,Momo Kohgo & Hanan) vs. Stars (Hazuki,Koguma & Saya Iida)

Goddess Of Stardom Title #1 Contenders Triple Threat Match
The New Eras vs. MaiHime vs. BMI2000

Non Title Match
IWGP Women’s Champion Kairi vs. Utami Hayashishita

High Speed Title Match
AZM (c) vs. Hikari Shimizu

Artist Of Stardom Title Hardcore Match
Oedo Tai (c) vs. Prominence

Goddess Of Stardom Title Match
Meltear (c) vs. 2022 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Winners 7Upp

Wonder Of Stardom Title Match
Saya Kamitani (c) vs. Haruka Umesaki

World Of Stardom Title Match
Syuri (c) vs. 2022 5 Star Grand Prix Winner Giulia

