Line-Up For Stardom Dream Queendom 12/29/2022

Below is the updated line up for Stardom’s Dream Queendom show that will air on their Stardom World streaming service on December 29th.

Stardom Rambo Match

Participants TBD

Tag Team Match

Cosmic Angels vs. Donna Del Mondo

6 Woman Tag Team Match

Stars (Mayu Iwatani,Momo Kohgo & Hanan) vs. Stars (Hazuki,Koguma & Saya Iida)

Goddess Of Stardom Title #1 Contenders Triple Threat Match

The New Eras vs. MaiHime vs. BMI2000

Non Title Match

IWGP Women’s Champion Kairi vs. Utami Hayashishita

High Speed Title Match

AZM (c) vs. Hikari Shimizu

Artist Of Stardom Title Hardcore Match

Oedo Tai (c) vs. Prominence

Goddess Of Stardom Title Match

Meltear (c) vs. 2022 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Winners 7Upp

Wonder Of Stardom Title Match

Saya Kamitani (c) vs. Haruka Umesaki

World Of Stardom Title Match

Syuri (c) vs. 2022 5 Star Grand Prix Winner Giulia

