Line-Up For Stardom Dream Queendom 12/29/2022

Below is the updated line up for Stardom’s Dream Queendom show that will air on their Stardom World streaming service on December 29th.
Stardom Rambo Match
Participants TBD
Tag Team Match
Cosmic Angels vs. Donna Del Mondo
6 Woman Tag Team Match
Stars (Mayu Iwatani,Momo Kohgo & Hanan) vs. Stars (Hazuki,Koguma & Saya Iida)
Goddess Of Stardom Title #1 Contenders Triple Threat Match
The New Eras vs. MaiHime vs. BMI2000
Non Title Match
IWGP Women’s Champion Kairi vs. Utami Hayashishita
High Speed Title Match
AZM (c) vs. Hikari Shimizu
Artist Of Stardom Title Hardcore Match
Oedo Tai (c) vs. Prominence
Goddess Of Stardom Title Match
Meltear (c) vs. 2022 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Winners 7Upp
Wonder Of Stardom Title Match
Saya Kamitani (c) vs. Haruka Umesaki
World Of Stardom Title Match
Syuri (c) vs. 2022 5 Star Grand Prix Winner Giulia
