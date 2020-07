On this week’s edition of WWE RAW, Stephanie McMahon declared that Sasha Banks did not win the women’s title at Extreme Rules. Since Asuka didn’t win the match either, Stephanie announced that there will be a rematch on next week’s show to determine who the rightful champion is.

What a HUGE announcement from @StephMcMahon! It's @WWEAsuka vs. @SashaBanksWWE next Monday to determine once and for all who is THE #WWERaw Women's Champion! pic.twitter.com/DuCUOltRj7 — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2020