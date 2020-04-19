Steve Austin Comments On The Death of Howard Finkel

Stone Cold Steve Austin wrote the following on Instagram in regards to the death of legendary WWE ring announcer Howard Finkel:

“I always told Howard I knew I had arrived in the Big League when he announced my name as I made my way to the ring in Madison Square Garden. I had been a fan of his for many years prior to my arrival in WWE.

Howard had a class and dignity about him when he was doing his job. His booming voice and credibility helped myself and countless others find an identity in each of our own personal wrestling journeys.

I was caught off guard when I saw him for the last time at MSG. Clearly, he was not doing well. As we passed by each other on our way out I told him I loved him. Everybody loved Howard. And that’s the bottom line.”