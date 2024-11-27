Steve Maclin On If It’s Difficult Not Working In The Same Company As His Wife

TNA star Steve Maclin spoke with Straight Talk Wrestling on a number of topics, including if it’s difficult to not work in the same company as his wife, AEW star Deonna Purrazzo.

Maclin said, “It is and it isn’t. It’s fun to see the hunger back in her right now because she got to such a high point in TNA, or IMPACT at the time, where she was a multi-time world champion, tag team champion of the Knockouts, and now she’s gotta go reinvent herself in a way to a new audience at AEW.”

On seeing her hunger in AEW:

“That to me is awesome to see because she’s hungry again. She’s never lost her hunger, but she’s got a little bit more oomph behind what she’s doing, she’s got a little bit more of a spark, and she’s hungry for that spot, and that’s what she’s fighting for, and I enjoy to watch that because that’s how our house is. We want to be the best at what we do.”

You can check out Maclin’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)