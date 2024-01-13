Steve Maclin Talks About IMPACT Re-Branding Back To TNA: “Fans Crave Nostalgia”

During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp to promote the show at The Palms in Las Vegas, NV. this evening, Steve Maclin reflected on his love for the X-Division during the early days of WCW and how fans often crave nostalgia.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his beginning stages in the business and how the X-Division in the early days of TNA Wrestling drew him to their product after WCW shut down: “I started training at the Monster Factory in Paulsboro, New Jersey and it was about a year and a half before I was signed. So the goal was always WWE. I grew up in the north east, that was the promotion. There was no mid-south for me growing up. I enjoyed WCW, but the cruiserweight side of it, then I’d flip to RAW and watch RAW. Then when TNA came along, it was right after WCW folded and the X-Division is what drew me to TNA just ‘cause it was different.”

On the return of the TNA Wrestling brand name and how people often crave nostalgia: “That’s, I think, what draws anyone to anything nowadays. What’s different? What’s new? What’s fresh? The old saying of what’s old is new, TNA coming back is the old, but it’s still new because people want that. They want that nostalgia. They want the TNA chant. For Scott to stand there in the middle of the ring and say, ‘We’re fucking back,’ it’s pretty cool because now I’m like, ‘I get to say it as much as I want. The boss is saying it and not getting fined, I’ll take care of it.’ But it’s just cool.”

