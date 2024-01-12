Steve Maclin Wants To Go After The TNA X-Division Championship

TNA/IMPACT Wrestling star Steve Maclin recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including how he would love to go after the X-Division Championship.

Maclin said, “I think we talked about that, too, in interviews. The X-Division is just whatever you want it to be. That’s what I was always drawn to in TNA back in the day with AJ and Joe. It was a mix of styles, and that’s cool when you get those clashes ‘cause when it’s the same thing over and over again—you get high flyer and high flyer, it’s great, but there’s something missing sometimes or that element in the match that makes it special. I just think that’s what makes the X-Division perfect. Would I love to go back after the X-Division title? Yes. So who knows what the new merger with TNA coming back, the rebrand.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)