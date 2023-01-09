Sting Explains Why He Believes Today’s Wrestlers Are “Trying Too Hard”

AEW star Sting discussed the current state of the wrestling industry in an interview with The Ringer.

Sting explained why he believes today’s wrestlers are ‘trying too hard’. In AEW, he is witnessing this firsthand.

“There’s just too much going on [in this business]. They’re trying too hard with gimmicks and one-liners and taglines and they’re jumping into it too early to let it all sort of evolve organically and see where that leads.

“As long as you’re not dogging it in the ring and wrestling fans see that you’re out there, balls to the walls, they’re going to appreciate that. And over time, it will elevate you.

“So as a matter of fact, on that, losing a match, losing match after match after match … losing done right elevates, in my opinion. One thing that I learned how to do is I learned how to lose. I learned how to lose in such a way that by the time the match was over, I was elevated. I always tried to put out so much effort during the match that when I did lose, wrestling fans might think it was a horrible thing.”