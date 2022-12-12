Sting Reflects On Getting Injured In Match With Kurt Angle, Undergoing Surgery Last Month

“The Icon” recently went under the knife.

During a recent K&C Masterpiece discussion, Sting spoke about a surgery he underwent last month.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he talks about this.

On a surgery he underwent a month ago: “I just had surgery. It’s been six, seven weeks ago now. Basically just a clean out on my very old knees.”

On blowing his shoulders out after a Kurt Angle match in IMPACT Wrestling that led to doctors saying it looked like a bomb went off inside there: “Then there’s other times when you’re hurt almost to that point [of not being able to continue] but you can kind of still go on. I did that in TNA with Kurt Angle. Blew both my shoulders out. The left one was just — it was so bad but I did about two or three more minutes of the match and we finished the match and I went in to see Dr. Andrews, Jim Andrews, still doing surgeries to this day and he’s done about six on my body and he looked at my left shoulder and said, ‘Aw, Steve, I almost closed you right back up because it looked like a bomb went off inside your shoulder. Thought there was nothing I could do.’ He said, ‘I gave one more last tug’ on either the rotator cuff or the labrum. I can’t remember which and he said, ‘I got a little bit of action out of that so I tied ya back up and cleaned ya up but your rehab is gonna be brutal man. You’re gonna have to really baby this thing for a few months, for many months.’”

Check out the complete Sting interview at Omny.fm. H/T to POST Wrestling for transcribing the above quotes.