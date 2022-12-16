Sting Reflects On Infamous Hulk Hogan Starrcade Showdown

Sting recently reflected on his infamous year-long story with Hollywood Hulk Hogan and the nWo in WCW in 1997, leading to their Starrcade showdown.

“The Icon” looked back at the memorable portion of his career when talking with the K&C Masterpiece.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On the year-long story building nicely but the match not paying off: “To be honest, I think it was a package deal. We had a great buildup for a good solid year, storyline-wise, and the truth of the matter is, we did not follow the buildup. Hogan and I did not deliver in that match.”

On the finish being discussed all day but having no idea about the Nick Patrick fast-count: “I just know there were a lot of changes that were happening that very day, and we didn’t know for sure how we were going to handle the deal, how we were going to do the finish, until literally when we walked through the curtain. And as far as the count goes, to this day I don’t know what happened.”

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.