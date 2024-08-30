Sting’s Son Garrett Borden Unsure Of His Father’s Plans Following AEW All In Return

Pro wrestling legend “The Icon” Sting made a surprise return at AEW All In 2024 this past Sunday, when he saved Darby Allin from being set on fire by reigning TNT Champion Jack Perry immediately following their TNT Championship Coffin Match.

Garrett Borden, son of “The Icon” Sting, took to an episode of his Elden Ring stream to talk about a number of topics, including how he does not know what his father’s plans are following his return at All In, but it was cool to see it happen.

Borden said, “If you watch my dad’s post-[AEW] Revolution press conference, I know Tony [Khan] had said, ‘It would be cool to have him around a little bit more.’ I don’t know any of my dad’s plans or anything like that, but it was cool to see that happen.”

“Even since his retirement, he’s been doing Comic Cons and that sort of thing.”

You can check out Borden’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)