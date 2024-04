WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including his favorite WrestleMania memory to date.

Austin said, “To come back at WrestleMania 38, against Kevin Owens at the age of 57, I never figured in a million years that was ever going to happen. There’s been so many good ones, I have a lot of fond memories of WrestleMania, but whenever I have to pick one, it’s always going to be WrestleMania 13 with Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart.”