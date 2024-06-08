Swerve Strickland Explains How AEW’s Roster Elevates The Product As A Team

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how the company’s roster elevates the product as a team.

Strickland said, “I feel like I’m still, I’m shining a different light on the product. One person doesn’t elevate a product anymore, I feel like everybody elevates with the product. I feel like it’s always a team effort, even like a Mercedes [Mone] helps elevate the product as well, like myself I help elevate it in a way, Moxley helps elevate it, you know, Copeland was helping elevate it you know … Like I feel like all of us, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, we all elevate this product together, there’s not just one person.”

On Floyd Mayweather appearing ringside at Double or Nothing:

“Just Floyd Mayweather walking into MGM to just watch my match means a lot, that means something. He came in just to watch the show, watch my match because he heard All Elite Wrestling has a Black World Champion and he wanted to come in and support that. That right there already shifts the culture in a way that not a lot of other former World Champions have been able to do.”

