Swerve Strickland Explains How AEW’s Roster Elevates The Product As A Team

Lee South Samoa Joe vs Swerve Strickland St. Louis, MO AEW Dynasty April 22, 2024

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how the company’s roster elevates the product as a team.

Strickland said, “I feel like I’m still, I’m shining a different light on the product. One person doesn’t elevate a product anymore, I feel like everybody elevates with the product. I feel like it’s always a team effort, even like a Mercedes [Mone] helps elevate the product as well, like myself I help elevate it in a way, Moxley helps elevate it, you know, Copeland was helping elevate it you know … Like I feel like all of us, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, we all elevate this product together, there’s not just one person.”

On Floyd Mayweather appearing ringside at Double or Nothing:

“Just Floyd Mayweather walking into MGM to just watch my match means a lot, that means something. He came in just to watch the show, watch my match because he heard All Elite Wrestling has a Black World Champion and he wanted to come in and support that. That right there already shifts the culture in a way that not a lot of other former World Champions have been able to do.”

