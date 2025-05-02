WWE Drops “Edge” Trademark Filing For Wrestling Performances

According to Fightful, WWE has officially abandoned its trademark filing for the in-ring name “Edge,” which was submitted on April 7th specifically for wrestling performances. “Edge” is the ring name of WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Adam Copeland.

However, the report notes that WWE still maintains an active trademark for “Edge” in connection with merchandise-related purposes.

Here are the trademark descriptions:

“Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and via the Internet or commercial online services; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal.”

“Clothing, namely, tops [, jackets, bottoms, underwear, pajamas; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers; headwear, namely, hats ]”