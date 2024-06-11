Swerve Strickland: “I Didn’t Even Think Wrestling Was Going To Really Be My Career”

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland recently appeared on Drinks With Johnny, where he talked about a number of topics including how he didn’t even think wrestling was going to be his career.

Strickland said, “I didn’t even think wrestling was going to really be my career. I just started something and wanted to see how far I could go or how good I could really be on something like pro wrestling and that’s where I really found out what passion really was. Passion is something when you love something but doesn’t love you back and you just keep going.”

“Wrestling wasn’t easy at the beginning, it whooped my ass a lot of times, sometimes it was like I gave something, I got nothing back, I gave more, I got nothing back and then it’s also people outside of you telling you like, ‘Why are you doing this? What is this for? Oh you’re being a pro wrestler? Yeah, okay.’ So when it comes to that, it’s just like, ‘Okay, but I’m going to keep going just there’s something about it that’s pulling me towards it.’”

You can check out Strickland’s comments in the video below.