Swerve Strickland: ‘I’m Still Not 100%, But I Am Getting A Clean Bill Of Health’

Swerve Strickland returned from a hiatus at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. He last appeared at AEW All Out, where he lost an unsanctioned steel cage match to Hangman Page.

He came out for a promo and stated that karma is a mug and that he has been medically cleared. He wanted to outline his plans. MVP came out with Shelton Benjamin to talk about the future. He stated that he would face consequences in the future, and that Swerve’s career was struggling a little. He has the experience to bring former champions back to the top.

Swerve told him to shove his business cards and join them. Shelton stated that they were not asking him. They shoved each other, and referees separated them.

Strickland stated at the post-show press conference that, despite his return, he is still not fully recovered from All Out.

He stated, “One of the biggest things I could use right now is Tacoma, Washington. Nothing feels better than like getting back to your roots to re-energize you again and get your confidence back, especially what what was going on with Nana and MVP and Shelton while I was gone and you really can’t do much about it. I’m still not 100%, but I am getting a clean bill of health to keep moving forward. No better way to do that than come back to WrestleDream, where honestly this whole push really started. Last year’s WrestleDream was really the rocket ship to get me to the main event and World Championship.”



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)