Swerve Strickland On His Positive Interactions With CM Punk In AEW

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently spoke with Bootleg Kev on a number of topics including how he has had positive interactions with CM Punk while he was still with the company.

Strickland said, “I was his last TV match. The All-Star tag match on Collision. I had great experiences with him. Didn’t interact with him a lot, but I always had positive interactions. My first day there, I was taking my photos and renders, and he jumped in and photobombed it. I never even spoke to him or had an introduction, but that was his first interaction to me. I was like, ‘This is cool, that’s dope.’ When I went out and did my contract signing, he was like, ‘How did it go?’ ‘It went excellent, thank you.’ He’s always been a positive influence with me.”

You can check out Strickland’s comments in the video below.



