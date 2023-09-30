Swerve Strickland On What He Can Bring To Being The AEW Champion That MJF Doesn’t

Swerve Strickland recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion Strickland was asked if we are going to see a match between him and Keith Lee:

“I’m still looking for Keith Lee. Where’s he been? I’ll settle any score, anywhere. It don’t matter to me. It’s almost like those fighters in boxing fights like, ‘Just make the fight. Just make the fight.’ I’m not the booker. I’m not the guy controlling the money on this whole thing. Set the fight, and I’ll be there.”

What he can bring to being the AEW Champion that MJF doesn’t:

“That’s already a tough sell as it is. I can’t bring anything more than MJF because MJF is doing top tier work, but what I can do is bring something different. I can bring something unique that MJF can’t bring. It’s not necessarily more, but it’s unique in a different lane. You know what I mean? What I have been doing like, as far as the outside media has already been untapped in any part of pro wrestling. There’s never been any pro wrestler inside XXL magazine as an artist himself. I am one of the few wrestlers that’s red-carpeted the Grammys. I’m one of the few wrestlers that has actually worked with Grammy winning artists and producers and stuff, you know, like bringing Rick Ross, like doing all these other things. This past weekend, I was at REVOLT WORLD with Diddy. Then a couple days later, being in the office with Coach Prime in Colorado. That’s a lot of things I’m doing without a title. Imagine if you give me more power. Imagine if you give me more of a trophy, much more I can really reign it. This is already with limited sources. Now give me the Apple of Eden. How can I walk through this world with that? That’s what the AEW World Championship means to me as African American male. That’s also very scary for a lot of people too. There’s a lot of fear in that because there hasn’t been one yet. Being the first, there’s a lot more judgment, there’s a lot more fear, there’s a lot more waiting for you to fail, as well. I feel like that’s what I bring, the uniqueness to holding that championship, because I know I won’t fail.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



