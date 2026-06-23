Swerve Strickland Reveals Why He Finally Underwent Surgery

AEW star Swerve Strickland spoke with Forbes about various topics, including his decision to undergo surgery for a torn meniscus that he had been dealing with for years, following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025.

Strickland said, “It was nagging pain that, at the time, I was just like, “No, I don’t have to deal with this pain anymore. I don’t have to fight through something that’s irritating me and bothering me. Even in the ring, it wasn’t as bad. It was always post-match. Post-match was limping through airports or having to ice it for so long when I arrived home and stuff. It was like, I’m in this stage of my life and career where I can actually take care of these things.”

On being in a good spot to get it fixed:

“I’m in a position after the world championship and after All In Texas where it was like, ‘No, I’m in a good spot. Let me take care of that so I can come back better and come back 100 percent.’”

On trying to take care of himself:

“Also, you want to know what’s going on with that. You kind of want to take those sneak peeks into your body to understand it more. Now I’m at the age, 36 going on 37 this year, where I’ve got to know what’s going on in my body to preserve it, keep it going, make it look as good as I can, perform as good as I can and feel as good as I can. You want to be here as long as you can on this Earth. That was a good time to take a look and scan everything that’s going on so you don’t miss anything and don’t have any mishaps. You don’t want to be surprised with, ‘Oh, we found this in you,’ and have that take you away from the ring even longer and totally derail your career. We’ve seen it happen to a lot of greats time and time again, and I’m in a great position to be granted the opportunity to be able to do that.”

On whether the surgery has changed his in-ring style:

“Absolutely not. They looked at it and saw there was a little bit of arthritis developing. So I’m on the medication, the peptides, and everything to make sure there’s no pain. Not just to mask the pain, but remove the pain and actually improve things, grow the necessary ligaments, get the joint back to where it should be, make it stronger and develop brand-new cells. It was a lot of great research that I wasn’t aware of. Now that I know more about it, it got me back to performing at a top level again.”

On the relationship between AEW and NJPW:

“I think it’s in an interesting place right now because I think New Japan is in an interesting place. They’re still trying to find their new stars, their talents that take them into the next generation. AEW is in a place where all of our stars are trying to rise to the top. Kevin Knight has found his own. Kyle Fletcher is finding his own. Bandido is stepping into his own. Now you’ve got Takeshita finally besting Okada. That was a former New Japan legend over there. All these guys are stepping into their own. It’s like all these guys have to be showcased now in certain ways.”

On talent stepping up in NJPW:

“It’s almost like New Japan hasn’t found all of the guys who are stepping into their own yet, but you are getting the Callum Newmans and the Yota Tsujis. There are guys over there, but now it’s like, can their guys match the amount of guys that we have stepping up? That’s the challenge right now. It’s the new wave of talent matching up.”

On STARDOM:

“I would say the same thing about the women with Stardom as well. It’s all about matching up that wave of talent that’s rising up. You want to meet them at the same time, not when one side is rising higher than the other.”