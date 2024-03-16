Swerve Strickland Talks Possibly Facing Will Ospreay In A Match In AEW

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including fans wanting to see him face Will Ospreay in the company.

Strickland said, “That’s a huge honor for me. Coming from where I was two years ago, being let go and a lot of people being like, ‘Who is this guy?’ People who were familiar with me in NXT or even familiar with my career on the independents, it’s coming from there to being like, ‘Yes, we want this guy as the champion and main event of Wembley against this guy who is widely regarded as the best of this generation, period.’ I will agree with them. Will Ospreay is like inhuman in my eyes. He’s been a video game character since I’ve been wrestling, since he was 18 years old and I knew it then. That’s a huge honor and I truly appreciate that. I don’t take that kind of stuff lightly.”

Strickland also talked about the possibility of the match taking place and what the match would mean to him.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s a big responsibility for me to even be considered in that plane.’ ‘Cause not that long ago I was nowhere near the conversation. I think that shows the future of what pro wrestling really is and the present, actually, as a matter of fact. We’re still in young prime ages. Some we haven’t even hit our prime yet. To share that with Will, who’s been like a little brother to me for the longest time for many years, that would be a huge honor. I’d have to pack a lunch and a dinner plate to get in the ring with that man at this point right now. But, yeah, I think we can do it. I think we can both do it. I think it’s also something people can look at and be like, ‘Wow. There’s been this discussion about diversity in the company and pro wrestling period all around. Every company is, like, to have an African- American man stand in the middle of that as a main event as champion. I think that’s huge. I think that’s my spot in history as well, truth be told.”

You can check out Strickland’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)