Talent Meeting Before AEW Collision Regarding CM Punk’s Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW announced in a statement on Saturday that CM Punk’s contract had been terminated following his physical altercation with Jack Perry at last Sunday’s All In pay-per-view event.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, including the talent meeting held before Saturday’s Collision. More on the backstage reaction to Punk’s release can be found by clicking here.

Alvarez said, “So before the show about what happened. But there was a meeting before the show, and everybody was told what happened. This was before Collision tonight. And Tony also went out before the crowd and told them. And the interesting thing is, if you watch the Dynamite show on Wednesday if you watch the TV version, I did not hear any chants for CM Punk. People who were there said there were a couple that started that got booed down on Wednesday.”

Meltzer replied, “There were a couple of chants that got booed down before the show started. Yeah.”

Alvarez continued, “And there were a couple on Collision as well. But in general, it was not like the fans hijacked the show or, you know, anything of that nature. It was largely the same deal.”

Meltzer added, “They booed the Young Bucks. They popped originally for them that emotional pop to save FTR, but then they booed them and everything like that and that was actually the one CM punk chant when they came out that was not booed down. Tony was booed in his live appearance. By the end, he kind of got the crowd with him.”

