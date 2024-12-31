Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch’s DUI Manslaughter Conviction Upheld; Civil Suit Still Ongoing

Former WWE star Tammy “Sunny” Sytch’s conviction for a fatal DUI crash in 2022 has been upheld by Florida’s Fifth District Court of Appeal. Sytch, 51, is currently serving a 17-year prison sentence followed by eight years of probation after pleading no contest to charges stemming from the incident, which resulted in the death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter.

The appeals court issued a “Per Curiam Affirmed” ruling, agreeing with the lower court’s decision without providing additional commentary. Sytch’s court-appointed attorney had previously withdrawn, deeming the appeal meritless.

The fatal crash occurred on March 25, 2022, in Ormond Beach, Florida. Sytch was driving with an open bottle of vodka in her car and cannabis in her system. She also lacked a valid driver’s license at the time of the accident. Lasseter, a 75-year-old man, tragically lost his life in the collision. Sytch faced numerous charges, including DUI manslaughter, causing death while driving with a suspended license, and multiple counts of DUI causing injury and property damage.

At her sentencing in November 2023, Sytch expressed remorse for the accident and apologized to the Lasseter family. She is currently incarcerated in Ocala, Florida, with a projected release date of September 23, 2039. Despite her apology, the legal ramifications continue.

The family of Julian Lasseter has filed a civil lawsuit against Sytch, seeking damages exceeding $30,000 for negligence and the emotional and financial hardships caused by the incident. The trial is scheduled to begin on March 25, 2025.

This case has drawn significant attention due to Sytch’s prior history of legal troubles and the devastating consequences of impaired driving. With both the upheld conviction and the pending lawsuit, this serves as a stark reminder of the far-reaching impacts of such reckless actions.