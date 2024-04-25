Tatum Paxley Says She Is Not Done Pursuing The WWE NXT Women’s Title

This past Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT saw Tatum Paxley come up short in her pursuit of becoming the NXT Women’s Champion, when she and Lyra Valkyria challenged reigning champion Roxanne Perez.

Paxley appeared in an NXT Digital Exclusive immediately following the show, where she talked about a number of topics including how she felt after the match and how she is not done pursuing the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

Paxley said, “How am I feeling? I feel pain.” “I tried so hard, and I was this close. I was so close to taking what is finally meant to be mine. I cannot take one more second of that title not being mine. If I have to wait one more day for that title, I am going to take my fingernails and gouge them so deep into my eye sockets, I don’t even have to see Roxanne with my title anymore.”

“But you wanna know what? Even with two holes in my head, that won’t stop me from finding my title. I am not done.”

You can check out Paxley’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)