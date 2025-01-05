Tay Melo Comments On Her In-Ring Return At STARDOM’s New Year Dream

AEW star Tay Melo made her in-ring return at STARDOM’s New Year Dream, where she teamed with Mina Shirakawa in a losing effort to Athena and Thekla. Shortly after the match, she appeared in a digital exclusive to discuss several topics, including her return to action.

Melo said, “I really have no words, I’m a crybaby. So I just cry because I’m so happy. I don’t even have anything to say. It’s like so cliche, but it’s really, it’s just a feeling like I’m exploding. I want to scream, I’m so happy to be in the ring. My first match back after so long with Mina, Athena, Thekla, just like big names and I’m there. I’m with the best. We lost, but I know I did good. I will keep training. I will do better. I’m just so happy, grateful because Mina helped me so much. Everybody was so nice. I’m literally in love with Japan. Maybe I’ll move here soon. I really love Japan. So I’m just so grateful.”

You can check out Melo’s comments below.

Tay Melo reflects on her in-ring return after 22 MONTHS, while Mina Shirakawa gives her a full throated endorsement. Is there a new tag team in the future after #STARDOM NEW YEAR DREAM 2025? 🎤 @emilymaeheller catches up with the pair backstage to find out pic.twitter.com/kxvW50tV6n — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 3, 2025

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)