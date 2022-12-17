Taya Valkyrie: “It Felt Like WWE Didn’t Know What to Do With Me”

Taya Valkyrie told Denise Salcedo this week that she sometimes felt like no one in WWE NXT knew what to do with her.

Valkyrie signed a contract with WWE in February 2021. She went by the ring name Franky Monet from then until her release in November of the same year.

She said, “At first, I was having the best time. Nobody could tell me anything. I was just like, “I am doing it, I am here, everything that I did led me here.” I kept telling myself I’m gonna do it. John (Morrison) is just like, “You are the queen of manifesting. You did it. Oh my God!”

“It was too good to be true. As time went on, I just felt like sometimes no one knew what to do with me or something. I don’t know. It was very strange and I keep reminding myself too is people don’t realize is like I was there during the pandemic, okay. So, nobody was having any house shows. I never got the chance to have those really good connections with my coaches, with the producers, with Triple H, with Shawn Michaels.”

