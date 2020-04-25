Taz Says Triple H “Buries and Crushes” Talent Behind Their Back and Fires Back At Fan

Taz responded to a fan’s comment on social media who criticized Cody Rhodes being at the top of this week’s AEW Power Rankings while also being the EVP of the company.

Taz wrote, “H has been #1 in their INVISIBLE ranking system for around 15 years! Also, CR puts over talent & doesn’t bury & crush people behind their backs, I can go on forever with this, sir u think u know what the deal is…but u have no idea what u are talking about regarding this.”

When a fan responded to Taz’s comments implying Taz is trying to spread “soul grapes,” he responded, “Dude really? I mean you have to be joking. Over 700 episodes of my podcast & they all exemplify zero bitterness for me. They never fired me, I left on my terms. No need for sour grapes.”

H has been #1 in their INVISIBLE ranking system for around 15 years! Also, CR puts over talent & doesn’t bury & crush people behind their backs, I can go on forever with this, sir u think u know what the deal is…but u have no idea what u are talking about regarding this. https://t.co/zN2kZoTP49 — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) April 24, 2020